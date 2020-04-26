Joe Jonas walks with girlfriend Sophie Turner, who was pregnant

Joe, Jonas, Sophie, Turner made a tour together on Wednesday (the 26th). The two were clicked by the paparazzi after leaving a coffee shop / café.

The couple was able to leave the fans even more curious about the alleged pregnancy of the actress. They have not yet confirmed the rumors about it, but the poison is going from strength to strength.

On this occasion, She chose a dress, as well larguinho, with a plaid print, which doesn’t leave a lot of certainty about whether or not you hiding a few extra pounds then.

To complete the look, she chose the boots with white tops, and a purse of the same color. Already, Joe has opted for an outfit all black and a white blazer to give it up in a costume.

Joe, Jonah, and Sophie Turner will be a series of five

The Jonas Brothers announce a season of shows on the Las Vegas strip

The Jonas Brothers are re-creating a scene from the Camp Rock Tik Tok. See you!

The Jonas Brothers confirmed the show at the Grammy awards in 2020

The family

Who said that Joe Jonas, and Sophie Turner, are you ready to raise a family, it was the portal to Just Jared. According to the motor vehicle, the actress, is pregnant with the first child in the family.

The couple is keeping things under wraps, but all my friends and family are pretty excited about it,” said a source.

In addition, the informant also said that Sophie is trying to hide a pregnancy.

“Sophie, you have carefully picked out her clothes to wear on the red carpet and off it, in order to accommodate the changes in your body,” he said.

The press service of the artists refused to comment on the private lives of the users, as stated by the website. Information such as the time of pregnancy and the sex of the baby has not yet been revealed.