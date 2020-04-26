Jungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson in the trailer, full of action and comedy

With a lot of action and comedy, and the Walt Disney Studios unveiled a new trailer for the movie The Jungle Cruise. Starring Emily Blunt, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and the adventure promises to take viewers into the depths of the amazonian rain forest.

In the story, she and Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) embark on an expedition to find a magical tree in the middle of the jungle. To this end, it relies on the assistance of Frank Wolff’s (Dwayne Johnson), the captain of the ship La Quila, and a guide to the main character.

Of course, the duo are not alone on this quest, and it’s going to have to deal with the various enemies along the way. That’s not to mention all the other challenges that are reminiscent of the classic films of the Indiana Jones. The Jungle Cruise premiere on the 23rd of July, the year 2020 in Brazil.

New team in training

The Jungle Cruise this is a production based on one of the attractions of the Disney parks. As well as it did in the past with the franchise Pirates of the Caribbeannow, the studio takes some of that experience to the big screen.

That is, there is a strong possibility of a full-length feature film, directed by Spanish filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra to become the next in a series of films in the Series. However, by presenting a story with more fantastic elements and themes of the supernatural.

In addition, Emily Blunt, and Dwayne Johnson The Jungle Cruise it has the cast of characters, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti, Edgar Ramirez, and Jack Whitehall. The script was provided by duo Glenn Ficarra and John Requa.

In the end, just after the release of a new trailer and a poster for extra production it has to be noted, by the Walt Disney Studios. Check it out below: