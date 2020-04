Justin Bieber and J Balvin are to release a new song together soon. The two were spotted shooting a video in Miami in the us on Thursday (the 27th).

According to the press release the video is related to the song “La Bomba”, in which Bieber shows a preview of the premiere episode, “Making the Magic” (“Making Magic”), for his film “Seasons”.

There is still no information on a release date for the single.

Here are the pics: