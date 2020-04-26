Justin Bieber in a new trial for Calvin Klein, and so on to the pictures of the week

Justin Bieber live again in the campaign for Calvin Klein, at this time, the call to “Deal With It”, (“Handle This”), which aims to build self-confidence and self-esteem. In addition to inviting the star to the in new photos the brand has also brought out the names as Released On the X -, Maluma, south korea, Lay, The, of the group EXO, among others.

See also: Jon Bon Jovi, prince Harry, Normani to Rolling Stone, Steven Tyler is the lead guitarist Kirk Hammet of Metallica, Demi Lovato, in a selfie with no make-up, the BTS posing with the show’s hosts are James Corden, Jennifer Lopez is back in the recording studio, and much, much more!!!

Check it out:

Justin Bieber for Calvin Klein

Released In X,

Maluma

Lay-a-way The, in the EXO

Normani for Rolling Stone magazine

Demi Lovato and encouraging self-love through a selfie without make-up

Harry Styles performing on the program Today Show in New York city

J Balvin, as featured on the Album

Jon Bon Jovi, prince Harry, in the studio on the other side of the room, writing a song for the event called “Invictus Game”, which was created by Harry for the soldiers and veterans injured during service

Jennifer Lopez is showing that he is back in the studio

Selena Gomez, on a tour of Chicago with his mother, showing that you are protecting yourself from coronavirus

BTS with James Corden, with the launch of its first appearance in the Carpool Karaoke

Kirk Hammet of Metallica and Steven Tyler, of Aerosmith, to rehearse together for the concert, which happened in London in honour of Peter Green, founder of Fleetwood Mac