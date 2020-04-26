Justin Bieber releases the video for the song “Need” from the new album “Changes”

Justin Bieber, who recently released his new album, “Changes”, has entered into a partnership with Apple to promote their music. He recorded the clips, which will be released exclusively on the streaming platform in the Apple of Music.

Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Now it was time for the singer to release a video for the track “Available”. In the video, Justin Bieber appears in a desert setting with mountains in the company of just a single piano, which is painted in bright colors.

The video is available on this website. But, for those who don’t subscribe to Apple’s Music, the singer has also released a 30-seconds on social media networks. Watch:

