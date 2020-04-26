Justin Bieber releases the video for the song “Need” from the new album “Changes”





Justin Bieber, who recently released his new album, “Changes”, has entered into a partnership with Apple to promote their music. He recorded the clips, which will be released exclusively on the streaming platform in the Apple of Music.

Now it was time for the singer to release a video for the track “Available”. In the video, Justin Bieber appears in a desert setting with mountains in the company of just a single piano, which is painted in bright colors.

The video is available on this website. But, for those who don’t subscribe to Apple’s Music, the singer has also released a 30-seconds on social media networks. Watch: