Kate Beckinsale gets help from neighbors during a fire

Kate Beckinsale paid tribute to the neighbours and the fire fighters of California, who helped her to escape from her home in Los Angeles, california, at 3 a.m. in the morning, with their pets, and when a forest fire threatened their property.

The actress in the Campaigns has revealed that he had been rescued by their neighbors, the gentiles, who thought that she couldn’t go, and that helped a star is born ” in the United Kingdom, and their pets to protect them.

On his Instagram, Beckinsale told the fans and the members of the family:

“We are safe here. Thank you so much to everyone who has helped me. With love and hope for all of you that came out to the house at 3 in the morning, because of this, the love and the admiration for the fire department @losangelesfiredepartment, and, most of all, for David and Dorothy, you don’t need to remember it in the middle of the night and I can’t run it, but they did it. And to all those who have offered me a place to stay, even if I have to walk around with four pets, including one cat is epileptic.”

A forest fire swept through the hills of Los Angeles, close to Museum, the J Paul Getty in Brentwood, after the strong winds in the area on Monday (the 28th), destroying several homes and forcing the evacuation of several celebrities, including basketball star LeBron James, actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and thousands of residents to evacuate.

He was gearing up for the premiere in Hollywood of his new movie, the Terminator: the Dark Album, on Monday night, when he had been forced to leave their homes. The opening game was later cancelled for today.