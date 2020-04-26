Katy Perry is the first female singer in the world, to achieve all-time record in Youtube

Katy Perry broke the record of those this Thursday (the 6th) the music video for “Roar” has achieved no less than three billion views on Youtube. To become the first female singer to achieve such a feat on the platform of the video.

“Roar” has been released in 2013 and one of the singles from the album, “PRISM,” reached its first billion hits is still on the target date of 2015. At the time, he had been in the room with the clip to reach that number in the ORIGINAL. Currently, the “Roar” is the 10th video clip of the most watched of all time on YouTube.

SEE ALSO: Gusttavo Lima drinks too much and reveals that he spends hours on “getting the periquita” from the wife

With the success of the video, Katy Perry has achieved a certificate for the diamond, the world’s first to market in the U.S. with the song. It is the equivalent of more than six million units have been sold, for between the downloads and the streams.