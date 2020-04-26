Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber-love this sneaker and it will be sold in Brazil

Think on your feet: which shoe is your favorite, and at the time of the mounting of its productions? The chances of you having spoken to you white tennis shoes they are big, after all, this shoe is one of the most stylish, versatile the walk-in wardrobe. The attributes of this accessory, there are so many of us that we are not the only fans of it, you know?

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber it also does not take away from the legs to the white tennis shoes. And as good as the best of friends, the pair have one thing in common-a passion, even for the same model of shoes, the iconic Nike Air Force 1. Established in 1982, to be in the shoes of the players of the game, the model has evolved over the years and has become a favorite of urban fashion through its conforto and the style is cool.

Pair of jeans, a cardigan, and the Air Force 1’s make up one of the visual bookmarks for Kendall to walk around the Los Angeles area. In the model, investment in accessories to fashion-conscious shoppers, such as sun shades rectangular and shoulder bag animal printto complete the look of your basic.

Not only is the tennis vintage that is Defined by love. The model is a fan of the trend of the other decades (hi, shoulder bag, sunglasses, small needle used as a shirt, among othersand is committed to Air Force 1’s to add even more style to the the shirt is transparent brown, and is used with the top of the same color underneath.

Hailey Bieber love urban style and it also makes use of the shoe to help make your product of the day-to-day and more stylish. Here, the model is combined with the pant-cargo in black with a top, and a fanny pack that is used on the sideboth of the same color.

But by the looks of it the big fellow in the white tennis shoes for Hailey, and Kendall’s jeans. The wife of the Justin Bieber they also used the model with a trousers baggy high waist, a sweater and cream coat, long leather. Did you notice the different combination of accessories, it is the top made? A hat, sunglasses, neon green, and a belt for western completed the look.

The Nike Air Force 1 has been on sale in Brazil for R$ 399,99*. This is the model?