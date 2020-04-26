Kevin Hart is released from the hospital after a car accident

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart, gave a scare to his fans and family in the last week, when he was in a serious car accident. Right now, the situation is enhanced.
According to the portal TMZ, Hart left the hospital on Wednesday night (the 11th) in California. It will go through a physical rehabilitation facility before returning to his home in Hollywood.
Even without an official statement, sources close to Hart’s claim that the actor is “happy to be alive. The accident happened on the 1st of September. This year, Kevin Hart reprisará of his role in Jumanji-Welcome to the Jungle, the sequel starring Dwayne Johnson, Jumanji: in The Next step.
