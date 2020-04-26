Kevin Hart talks about the crash of the car in the video: ‘My world has changed for ever and ever” – News of the cinema

Don Arnold/WireImage

Kevin Hart, an actor who has been in movies such as Jumanji, and An egg and a Half, have shared a video on Tuesday evening, describing her recovery, both physically and emotionally, after suffering a car accident is almost fatal in the past month.

“Basically, what you see is that you are not in control of his words, according to Hart at the beginning of the video, which he posted on Instagram. “It doesn’t matter how much you think you’re in control, you are not in control. At the end of the day, it can all end,” he said. As Hart speaks, and the words “September 1, 2019 at the latest, I have been involved in a car accident, my world changed forever,” will appear on the screen.

Then there were the images of the news of the time described the event. Hart was admitted to hospital after his car met with an accident in the Malibu Hills, California, usa. Two other people were also in the vehicle. Despite the fact that the car belongs to Hart, and that he was not driving at the time of the accident, and the driver was not under the influence of alcohol.

The video then continues with images of Hart in the hospital and continues to treat it with physical therapy. “When God speaks you have to listen to it. I swear, for the life of it is kind of funny, because some of the most crazy that happen to you turn out to be what you need it the most,” he continues, telling us that he believes that, by accident, that God was telling him to slow down his life.

“After the incident, I can see things in a different way. I look at life from a whole new perspective and appreciation for life that is extraordinary, full, Hart, thanking her family, friends, and fans, and to those of you who have stayed by his side.

In the video, the doctor says full recovery may take up to a year. We don’t know when Hart will return to work.

Check out the below video, shared by the actor.