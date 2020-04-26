Kim Kardashian gives a little punch to Kourtney in the trailer for the reality show, the family of, see 26/02/2020

The 18th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians ‘ promises a lot of tension between the members of the family, and In a teaser released by the channel Name. just yesterday, we see a fist fight between Kim and Kourtney warming up to the sisters and to exchange slaps and punches.

At the scene, they don’t get to know what caused the argument, but we can see Kourney and notices to Kim’s (“you don’t have anything to say!”) before you throw an object on top of it. In response, she gets up from the couch and warns him: “you Never come to me like that!”

This is when Kim gives it a kind of punch out on Kourtney, and the scene is cut short. In an interview in the program of Ellen DeGeneres, Kim has already had to advance the relationship with her sister would be tested on the 18th season of the reality show.

“She and I, we went to Japan together,” he said. “We really took the time to listen to each other. What’s annoying is that it’s the 18th season premiere soon, and things will get worse before they get better. We healed, we talked about everything and we came to an understanding.”

All-new episodes of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” premiering in the U.S. on the 26th of march.

