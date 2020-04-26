Kim Kardashian makes a plea to fans to “Come home.”

Kim O he left a message for the fans, and especially to the “young and healthy”, and it urged that they adhere to the health recommendations proposed by the international organizations as a way to combat the Coronaviruses.

One of the Calls on Stories published in the past, the ‘star’ of the clan O he wrote: “To everyone, and in particular to a new and healthier you, please follow the directions for a to stay at home if you are concerned about the health and safety of your mother’s, father’s, grandparents, sisters, brothers, children, and the community.”

“If you have to leave the house for work or for restocking of supplies, in order to go to the doctor, or to help someone who’s not up to you to please, please, please don’t ignore the warnings about the seriousness of the situation. Stay at home, and to help prevent the spread of the virus”, he added.

In the end, the advantage however, he pointed out that the virus does not discriminate and can infection every one of us, having that “power and love” to all his fans.

