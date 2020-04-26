Kourtney and Kendall burst in with Kim after the star of criticizing the ethics in the work of the sisters of

Kim Kardashianthat she accused Taylor Swift of all concerned, after the video leakedhe entered in a confrontation with the sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. In the episode Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim he discussed it with Kourtney and Kendall after questioning the work ethic of the members.

The drama began after the sisters are talking about Kylie Jenner to cancel a show because of illness. “If I were on my death bed, I would“, “said Kim.

Having said that, Kris Jenner it is characterised by its commitment and that of her sister Khloe Kardashianthe star has just offended Kourt and Kendall.

“I was just trying to say that Kylie doesn’t go to Paris, and as much as my mom is crying and freaking out and screaming, he’s so used to it and me and Khloé going with, especially Khloé”, “said Kim. “Like, we were going to, it doesn’t matter how sick you were, it’s just who we are.

Naturally, this comment did not go down well, for Kendall, who defended his actions by saying that she has been sick for caralh*” and had the “great panic”, and yes, it was working.