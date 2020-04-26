Kourtney Kardashian has revealed why it removed Instagram’s son, Mason Disick, and after that, he told me the secret of your aunt, Kylie Jenner on live, watch!

The mother told me, so it’s said! Lol On the last Tuesday (the 24th), Mason Disick, son of Kourtney Kardashian has caused on the web by creating a profile on Instagram, and reveals a secret to her aunt Kylie Jenner during a chat. In a conversation with Sarah Howard, the first of Kris Jenner, has revealed that the real reason you have deleted the profile from the child.

The star of the reality show, “Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s” he, she, and the child’s father, Scott Disick, had no idea that the steward had set up an account on the app. “He got an Instagram yesterday, and it does not ask of us. I have blacked out, because Scott and I just felt like it… It is 10 years old!”, he said. Kourt has also added that the mere presence of the boy on the platform, it would be a disrespect for the rules of the site. “I don’t think that there is a minimum age for the Instagram. I think that it’s a 13”he said.

A more in-depth analysis, and the founder of the site, Poosh explained that, because of the evil of the people in the social network, it can be harmful to someone so young. “I think it’s you on Instagram, what we really care about the children, they are just comments. People can be just as bad. It’s really easy to get to eat it. I just think that it is not the time”ended.

Your profile was deleted, Mason has responded to the various questions asked by the followers to live in, including the one that there are a lot people at the head of the fan’s aunt, Kylie Jenner. I would be the manager of the back with the rapper Travis Scott, the father of her daughter, the Stormi?! To the dismay of the fans of the former couple, with the lovebirds below, separated, and Disick was, without any ceremony! “No, Kylie, and Travis are together again.”he said. Watch it now: