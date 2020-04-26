Kourtney Kardashian responds to criticism of hair from It

Kourtney Kardashianthat had a lot of conflicts with Kim Kardahshian in the last few months, responded to a follower on Instagram who criticized her son’s According To Disick. After reading the comment on the hair of his son, Kourtney came to the defense of the child.
On Monday, the 13th, Kourt posted a photo of the Easter, where we have shown you a delicious breakfast in the morning, and the children were painting eggs. “A history of the Passover in the quarantine (gifts/gift baskets courtesy of @krisjenner)”she wrote in the caption.
In spite of the children of the star of KUWTK have enjoyed each and every moment, a hater decided to comment on It. “Dude, cut the hair of his son.”.
In response to Kourt said: “The hair is the most beautiful in the world. Anyone who said otherwise ABCDEFG”.
And it didn’t stop or here. When a user has suggested that Kourtney had a new puppy every month, and she said: “We’ve got a Honey for years,”.
In spite of the distance of the social, many of the members of the family Kardashian-Jenner, were able to celebrate in a variety of ways.
Kylie Jenner if you had Travis Scott and your daughter Stormi Websterwhile Khloe Kardashian celebrate the birthday of the daughter of True with Tristan Thompson.
“It was very, very different from the big traditional feast with family on Easter, but all the interfaces in a link to the videoadds a source to E! News.
