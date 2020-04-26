Kourtney Kardashian shares a religious message about the pandemic of coronavirus

Share Tweet Share Share E-mail



In SÃO PAULO, SP, brazil (FOLHAPRESS) – THE first of the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian’s, 40’s, has generated controversy by sharing a passage from the bible and the christian in his social networks early on Wednesday (the 18th).

In the midst of a pandemic of a new coronavirus, with the advantage of the sought for answers to the outbreak, it, comes, caused thousands of deaths around the world. In the picture posted on her Twitter page, the words the bible is seconded, asks children to pay attention to it.”

“Every time I have a safe in the rain or send locusts to eat the crops or send an epidemic on my people, they will pray for me to repent and turn away from the evil that they are doing it, then I will hear them in heaven, and will forgive their sins and make their land prosperous again,” he said in the message.

In the meantime, some of the followers of Kourtney don’t get along well with the message. “People are dying from it,” wrote one user in response to a tweet from the sister of Kim Kardashian.

“You believe in God, it’s beautiful, isn’t it? I believe, but I do understand that it is easy for me, I’ve got a vída usual, I read the bible, pray, and tentor to be a good person, but not everyone thinks that way,” countered the other a follower.

Now a user has agreed with the message, which is shared by Kourtney. “This is the way God speaks to us. We all need to work together, across all countries, of all religions. This epidemic does not discriminate. It is time for humanity to come together and find a soluação, and helping one another.”

The situation of the outbreak of the Covid-19-is alarming in Europe. The number of deaths due to a new coronavirus in Italy, has exceeded that of China on Thursday (19), with a total of 427 cases in a day in Italy is now 3.405 death. The latest data released by China is of 3.249 and dead. Italy is the country most affected by the pandemic in Europe and it accounts for about three-quarters of the deaths from the coronavirus in the african continent.















