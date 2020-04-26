Kristen Bell and Bruklin Menzel earn a star on the hollywood walk of Fame in Hollywood-the Movie

Actress Kristen Bell was born on Tuesday, November 19th, with a star on the Hollywood walk of Fame, and joked that it needs, in short, would require the purse of a woman in the same place, with the words, “Let it go!” a reference to the sound track from the movie “Frozen”, in which she took part.

Bell rose to fame in the TV show for teens, “Veronica Mars,” and he is the main character in “The Good Place” of the show.

The actress and singer, Bruklin Menzel, known for roles in Broadway musicals such as “Rent” and “Wicked,” and became a worldwide well-known for being the voice of Elsa in “Frozen – Uma Aventura Heat” (2013), it also has a star on the famous street in Los Angeles.

The tribute is happening in the week that “Frozen 2” movie, played by actors, will make his debut in the United States. Bell and Menzel are still in the original voices of the sisters, Anna and Elsa in the new movie.

The animation will premiere in the U.s. on Friday (the 22nd), but only arrived in Brazil on the 2nd of January.

Bruklin Menzel and Kristen Bell pose with her star on the hollywood walk of Fame in Hollywood, Los Angeles — Photo by: Jerod Harris/Getty Images North America/AFP

"I am very grateful to you for accepting this honor today, on the streets, and sacred, where A Beautiful Woman has sold her body for money, is indeed a dream come true," joked Bell.

The ceremony was held at the east end of the hollywood walk of Fame, Hollywood Boulevard, and was attended by the mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti, and is the co-chair of Walt Disney Studios, Alan Horn.

“For the most wonderful thing to be a recognition at the time, and I know that this is just a temporary thing,” said Bell.

“This star, you really will not know its true value when, inevitably, someone is being robbed at the same place, and, as he grabs his own bag, and the robber yells, “Drop it!” (“Let it go!”, in the English language, which is also the name of the most famous song from the movie Frozen).

“And the victim will look up and say, ‘This is not the song for her!'”.

The song is the Oscar winning “Let It Go” from the first film, “Frozen”, is sung by Menzel.

Bell also paid tribute to Menzel, who has a role in the extended follow-up.

“I’m not going to say that it’s better than the first one, because all the songs are good,” he told AFP. “But I’m going to tell you that they have done the smartest thing with the second movie because they have decided, quite rightly, has doubled in Bruklin”.