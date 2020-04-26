Kylie and Kendall Jenner, to enjoy the days of ‘dolce far niente’ in the Bahamas at a luxurious hotel of$ 67 million per day Notes: Glamurama

Anyone who follows Kylie Jenner on the social networks, has been involved in the holiday, the deluxe of an entrepreneur/influencer in the Bahamas. She is enjoying the days of sun, sea and a small, Stormi, from two years old and the bffs Tiny ‘Stassie Baby’ Karanikolaou and Amber Asaly. After the parade the week of the international fashion, ” sister, Kendall, joined them. The gang is staying in a rented house on the Island of Jamaica, for a paltry$ 15 billion per day (more than us$ 67 million), which is very reasonable for the pocket of the Case, the billion dollar, more young piece.

The luxury Villa Rosalita has been built to cater for tourists, well-heeled, and come up with a great team of staff including a chef, housekeeper, staff in the maintenance of swimming pools and gardening, and laundry facilities. It is on the beach, sand, pink and turquoise seas, where it is forbidden the circulation of cars. The main house has five bedroom suites, four of them, each with a king-size bed. It also has an annex for guests, completely independent, equipped and furnished for those who wish even more privacy.

The en-suite to the master and the guest house have a balcony with a view of the sea, while other rooms have private entrances off the terrace or in the garden. Upstairs the double and take you to the terrace on the top floor, with a living room and a dining area in the open air. All of the decor came with the climate, beach, walls, and ceilings in white, the details of the seashells, palm trees, carved wood, and original works of art. Or in other words… the sisters and Jenner are going through a lot as well, doesn’t it? Check out all of our photo gallery: