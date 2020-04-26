Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott don’t want to label your relationship

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott don’t want to label their relationship, according to friends of the former couple. The two are still very separate, but very close to each other in the education and rearing of her daughter Stormi, two years ago. A close source says that Kylie is happy with the way your relationship is and you don’t want to commit in a trail walk.

The entrepreneur, 22-year-old split from the rapper last year, has come once again for him over the past few months. And now they’re saying that the pair are ‘very happy’ spend more time with each other, but do not strain your relationship.

A source told People magazine: “things are going great with Kylie and Travis. They are very happy. Kylie is still not labeling their relationship, but it seems that they are not seeing other people,” he said.

The news came after the couple fuelled rumours of a romance at the end of the week, and after that, the star of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ has published some old photos of her and Travis in the fall of 2017.

In spite of this, a source has said previously that the ex-couple has been working to get back together’.

“All over the world, all around the Case, and to Him is the coming together of these two. They are coparentando, and coming more and more together with Stormi, and working to come back together (…) Case, and to Him you are doing what you want to do and to try and maintain the current status of the relationship to the discrete and to yourself at the moment,” he said.

Kylie went on to say recently that she and Scott are like best friends now.