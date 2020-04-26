Kylie Jenner announces that he’s going to have to produce the alcohol gel on an industrial scale to give the product of the hospital of the university of California – Notes – Glamurama

The billion dollar “self-made” young’s history, has joined the team of the most powerful men in fashion, who are also investing heavily in the fight against the new coronavirus. Kylie Jenner, who is the founder of the manufacturer of the cosmetic Case with the past, and in the last week, it had already donated US$ 1 million (Us$ 5.25 million) to the cause, he announced this on Tuesday that the company is going to produce the alcohol in the gel, in order to distribute the product more and more scarce for a hospital in California, their native land.

If this is the case, then the production will be in the hands of the giant, Coty, majority shareholder in the Case of Skin in November, it’s going to allow at least two of its factories in the united states all on it’s own. The initiative Effects, and that in spite of being the newest member of the clan Jenner/Kardashian is also a member and richer than your family, you will be supervised by her mother, Kris Jenner.

The big little world, as the French conglomerate LVMH, owner of Louis Vuitton, and Dior, and any other cosmetics manufacturers as also to the French L’oreal and us-based Estée Lauder are also producing the alcohol gel on an industrial scale, with the same goal, to give the must-have item at the time of the multi-Covid-19 for those who need it most. And without paying a dime for it, and that it must be made clear. (For The Anderson’s Market)