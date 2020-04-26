Kylie Jenner recently posted photos and stories from Instagram showing you how is a vault in her home. She cooks with her daughter Stormi, two years old, loves to swim and bathe in the sun with her, and the two relaxed by taking a bath in the foam.

The look of this topic is: Kylie Jenner

She shared with me one of her looks casual and comfortable in a set consisting of leggings and a sweater, just the brand name Naked-Wardrobe, both of which are grayed out.

Kylie jumped at the chance to show off his long brown hair back with the help of extensions, as your natural hair is short.

The outfit was paired with a pair of Nike shoes from the collection of christian Dior Air Jordan 1 High, valued at more than $ 2,000. The entrepreneur, 22-year-old is a huge fan of the suits, one-piece, and, on one occasion, the last, had a suit of the same brand-Naked-Wardrobe, which can cost as little as US $ 76 in one of the outfits more cost-effective.

Although, for the life of Kylie Jenner may seem hard with so many of the luxuries, and the truth is that the young woman cared very much for the pandemic and has contributed to helping to stop the spread.

In the name of the brand of skin care Has a Skin of the celebrity has donated £ 6000 to health-care facilities in the United States has demonstrated its commitment to the society is in the midst of this complex situation.

YOU SHOULD ALSO READ:

Source: Adriana Gonzalez / La Nueva Mujer.