Lady Gaga reveals track listing for “Chromatica,” with Elton John, and Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga it may have been to delay the release of their sixth studio album, Chromaticabut you are doing a great job of keeping the fans interested and the curious.

The the the work, which should be out later this year, in spite of the delay, forced by the pandemic, has been revealed to you, and you have some of the information is very interesting. In particular, it is a huge highlight for all the shares: in addition to the Ariana Grandeand another Pop diva the girl group in K-Pop BLACKPINK the legend Elton John they will be in the works.

The total will be 16 songs, and you can check out the full list below, or directly on Instagram, of Her.

Lady Gaga

It is worth noting that Lady Gaga was behind the curation of the festival Together at Homepossibly the biggest event that has happened during the current crisis in health care in the world. She helped us put together the line-up that included names such as Paul McCartney and Eddie Vedderas well as Elton John.

The singer, incidentally, it was during a performance of pearl jam and Billie Joe Armstrong. You can relive the event in its entirety, by means of a collection has already been released.