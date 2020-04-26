LOLLAPALOOZA IN BRAZIL TO 2020: TRAVIS SCOTT

Travis Scott is one of the headliners of Lollapalooza in Brazil in 2020, and for those who don’t know him, he is a rapper, singer-songwriter and music producer in america.

Jacques Berman, Webster’s II, better known as Travis Scott, and gained a lot of attention in September 2015, by the time he reached the pop charts with the song “the Antidote”, and gained a place in the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The singer was born in Houston, Texas, and grew up in Missouri City is a city in the south-western border of the united states. For many years, the singer has lived with her grandmother, but later went to live with his father. His academic background is split between a private school and a public school, then enrolled in the University of Texas at San Antonio, texas, but ended up abandoning their studies to live their dream of a career in music.

Fun facts about Travis Scott:

• the song has already been arrested twice for causing riots at their shows;

• To him, ” the next Rihanna in rio in 2016;

• he loves to butterflies;

• this is a producer with Kanye West since 2012,

• he is the father of a daughter Kylie Jenner.

Today with a lot of certainty to the fans Travis Scott’s pride and joy by the producer, and rapper he has become, and this is why he is the headliner of the second day of Lollapalooza in Brazil to 2020-and it promises to promote positivity in the show, which kicks off at 21: 45 hrs and closes on the evening of the second day of the festival, on stage at the Budweiser.

Lollapalooza is one of the largest music festivals in the country, which tends to get more than 240-thousand people in the country as a whole, the cultural diversity, it is-and it is very well respected by all who come to the festival.

At Lollapalooza there is no color, gender, or race, we are all united by the music, and the unforgettable moments we spent there.

Keep an eye out here at the Station, the Nerd, we’re still going to talk about many of the other artists who will perform at the edition 2020 of the Lollapalooza in Brazil, and follow our instagram too @estacaonerdoficial 🙂

LOLLAPALOOZA IN BRAZIL TO 2020

Date: 03, 04, and 05 April, 2020

Location: Autódromo de Interlagos

Opening hours:

Tickets: https://premier.ticketsforfun.com.br/shows/show.aspx?sh=LOLLAUMB

Rating: age 15 and over who are unaccompanied. From 5 to 14 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. You will not be allowed to enter under the age of 5 years old. Children under the age of 10 years old do not pay entrance fee at the festival, except for access to exclusive areas and the Lolla Lounge. The Lolla Lounge, you will not be allowed to enter who is under 18 years unaccompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Prohibited the sale of alcohol to persons under the age of 18.

If you do drink, don’t drive!