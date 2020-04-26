Maisie Williams has passed for the situation is anything but comfortable to live in with Arya Stark

Game of Thrones it came to an end after eight seasons, winning a number of awards and many fans from around the world. We had eight years of striking for us, that we and all the people involved in the production, cast, crew.

There is no denying that this is a series was a huge success. And for those who grew up in front of the cameras in such a huge production, and you must be sure that the most memorable and meaningful to you. This is the one that seems to have been the case with Maisie Williamsthe interpreter of “Arya” Stark.

In a recent conversation with Vogue, the actress, recalled, as it has been maturing these past eight years, and having to deal with the growth, and the demands that she asked for. She was 14 years old when the series was first released, and today is the 22nd. Williams also recalls that, in order to give life to that She had to put a band on the breast to wish to flatten them out, and that the situation was “horrible.”

“By the second or third season, my body started to grow and I was becoming a woman,” the actress said in an interview. His character had a more masculine, like a little boy, and then the most women need to be mitigated.

But that’s not to say that it was very comfortable for the actress. “But She was still trying to disguise yourself as a boy. I’ve had very short hair, and they covered themselves constantly in the dirt, and sombreavam of my nose, and then it seemed to be a lot wider, and I seemed to be very much a male domain. They have also put that strap across my chest to flatten any growth that had begun in earnest. I don’t know, I feel awful for the next six months of the year, and I was kind of scared for a long time,” said Maisie Williams.

Of course, all the effort is part of the performance of work to achieve that result. But I was even more so for a young man on the rise. The good thing to note is how well the actress did with the character, and how it is recognized, therefore, making it one of the two most remarkable of the Game of Thrones.

