Maisie Williams: “in A startup, you can reset the way we make art,” Small Business is Big Business

The actress, Maisie Williams (Photo: Handout)

The actress is Maisie Williams ‘ character Arya from Game of Thrones has been one of the stars of the TechCrunch Disrupt event held in San Francisco, in the United States. On the stage of the event, it brought together art, technology, and entrepreneurship, to speak on the Daisie, for your startup.

The app works sort of like a social network that connects creators of movies, photos, or any other type of art to make collaborative works. In the next step, announced today, is to find followers and buyers for the production. “I am very excited to build a new way of doing entertainment,” he said.

The cornerstone of its network, according to the actress, it is to be less focused on the metrics of the traditional “popularity”.

“I don’t want to count the followers, I think that rewarding people for these types of metrics can be very harmful to you, and make you feel like that, if it is not too popular, not talented. And that’s not true. When it comes to the creative enterprise, it is not always what is popular, it is for the best. Just because you are doing something that is not appreciated by a lot of people, it does not mean that it is not incríve,” said the entrepreneur.

The startup company, has surpassed 100,000 members at the beginning of this year, and it has raised a round of initial investment of us $ 2.5 million (about us$ 10 million). Now, Daisie hunt for a new round of investment.

The fund-raising, according to Maisie, it will start very soon. “We want to work in a partnership through which our users can to have a briefing of a client’s actual that they can present their ideas, and then implement them, and you have a budget, and it is to be paid for their work, which is one of the most difficult things within the creative industry,” she said.

“At the moment, we have a community that is really wonderful that you are growing and building these incredible projects. So I don’t know who to transfer it to the real world with clients, we promote partnerships and help people to be able to work.”

