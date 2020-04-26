Michael Jackson, I would be interested in Halle Berry

The producer and singer Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds has made a revelation is unusual about Michael Jackson: the pop singer had no interest in Halle Berry.

Babyface, who has worked closely with the late king of pop, he remarked that he ‘was interested in going out with the actress at the time, she was the bond girl in the James Bond film, Die Another Day, starring Pierce Brosnan.

The singer made the revelation during a direct-from Instagram to your partner in the profession want to explore with Her.

Edmonds said, “It’s a story all right. One time Michael called me up and said, ‘Hey Babyface, you know the one who is Halle Berry? To know about it?’, and I told him that of course I knew who he was, and he said, ‘Can you do me a favor? To connect to it, I’d like to propose a meeting with me, and the producer turned to the representative of the actress has to make the call.

“And then we sit around and wait for the response. I can’t say exactly what was the reaction of the Hall,” said the singer, adding that she has never responded to the request of Michael, and the meeting never took place.

The late King of Pop Michael Jackson, as he had already envisioned a world-wide pandemic similar to that of coronaviruses, according to a new employee, who had worked with him for ten years, Matt Fiddes, his faithful bodyguard. This is one of the reasons was that the singer’s using it constantly with a mask on..

Fiddes compared with the pandemic of the coronaviruses as a part of that was Jackson at the moment.

In an interview with the Sun newspaper, the man said:

“Michael, I knew that it would be a disaster. It wasn’t conscious, and I always knew that you could die at any moment. That is, a seed would go all over the world. So, he’s protecting it, because the times have passed through four countries in one day, and traveling on planes with a lot of people all the time,” he said.

“He used to say, ‘Matt, I can’t be sick, can’t disappoint my fans. I have a concert soon. I am on this Earth for one reason or another. I shall not damage my voice, I have to be healthy, I don’t know who I’m going to meet you today, I don’t know that you could pass it to me’,” she said.

Fiddes believes he knows all too well that the singer would tell him, if he were alive today: “I do not Know exactly what he would say now, ‘I told you so'”.