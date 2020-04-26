Millie Bobby Brown reflects on a painful death with the publication of the Instagram

On Tuesday, June 4, to mark the international Day of Cancer, the Millie Bobby Brown he paid tribute to friend who died, She Was A Hope, Lorusso’s Botero, who tragically died from the disease in the fall of 2017. The role of the Stranger Things it was the Instagram post of a photo of the two embraced, and he wrote: “The World day against Cancer”, with an emoji of a star in the sky. Also saw a page on the Instagram of a charity, Olivia’s Hope Foundation. Millie met Her before she died, and the two became friends. The mark of beauty, Millie, Florence, by Paying, you are supporting the Olivia’s Hope Foundation, which works to help put an end to childhood cancer was founded in honor of Her after her death.

This is not the first time that Millie deals with coping with the illness and death of Her shaped her as a person, as I had been taught to be grateful for everything I have. Talking with some of the Glamour by 2019, he said “A few years ago, I met a young man, whose name was Olivia, Hope, lorusso’s botero. He had been diagnosed with cancer, and I became a friend of delo. We became the best of friends and we talked every day until he died. I am a best friend to her sisters, twin sister, and family, we are very close to you. In my new line of beauty products and a beauty salon called to Florence by the Mills, we have a product that is dedicated to the memory of Her.”