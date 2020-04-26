Millie Bobby Brown, who has seen and who sees it!

Non the last day of the 19th of January held up in Them AngelesIn california , on the 26th the ceremony of the Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, in which several celebrities were in attendance. Among all of those who posed on the red carpet, in this case silver, was the one that drew the most attention, Millie Bobby Brown.

The actress a 15-year-old has become well-known internationally after his participation in the series, ‘Stranger Things’, was all and all not just because of their looks, but also because of its growth.

For this reason, under the heading ‘Look of the Week’ we decided to take a trip back in time and compare the two moments in which the young artist has been pictured by a photographer.

In this way, the first image that you see Millie in 2016 – in time at the age of 11 – at the preview from ‘Stranger Things’. In the second, four years later, on the SAG Awards. That is to say: those who saw it in those who see it!

