Positive Ryan Reynolds in the Deadpool, makes a joke at the solidarity action, and pick up to R$ 1.2 mi

It all started as a joke between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds at the service of a rival to Wolverine, and Deadpool in the movies. Right now, the game is an act of social solidarity that will help large numbers of children.

The jumper worn by Ryan Reynolds in one of the meme’s-Christmas in 2018, after an invitation to a fake Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal, to a feast of jacket, there has become the symbol of the campaign is to raise funds for the SickKids Foundation at the Hospital for Sick Children the Hospital for Sick Children), Toronto, Canada.

Remember the story of the sweater here.

Also on Wednesday, the 1, Ryan Reynolds, and showed to the fans was the performance of the campaign, the call of the Magical Christmas Sweater (and The Sweater on the Magic of Christmas. The donation to the hospital was over$ 300 billion (more than us$ 1.2 million).

Ryan Reynolds, memorialized in the social network, the result of the action. Check it out below.

“What a way to start to the year 2020. Congratulations to SickKids Foundation thank you to all who have contributed,” wrote the star.

The foundation’s objective is to invest in research to improve the treatment of children dealing with life-threatening medical conditions in addition to providing better conditions for patients admitted to the hospital, canada.

