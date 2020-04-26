published behind the scenes of the video in which Jason Momoa was interpreted

For Igor Miranda

Submit corrections to | See Access

The channel of Ozzy Osbourne on YouTube, released a behind-the-scenes of the production of the previous video of the “Scary” Little Green Man” with Jason Momoa (“Aquaman”, “Game of Thrones”) playing the role of a Madman. All indications are that the shooting should not turn into a music video-official – she was released on the day the new album “Ordinary Man” was released as a way to promote the disc.

Action Figures: a List of 23 collectible rare, rock-and-metalGuitar More to see how the game is desgraçou an entire generation

Listen to “Ordinary Man” in the following:

The new album from Ozzy Osbourne, “Ordinary Man”, was recorded with producer Andrew Watt, the same as that of the “Take-What-You-Want” (a partnership of the Post-moses Malone with the Win, also taking up the job of zakk wylde in the studio. Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses), and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), recorded the bass and drums, respectively. There are also appearances of Slash (Guns N’ Roses), Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine and Elton John, as well as Post Malone.

The musicians in the touring band for Ozzy Osbourne to follow up with the Madman, just on the stage: Black Rain, on guitar, Blasko on bass, Tommy Clufetos on drums, and Adam Wakeman on keyboards and rhythm guitar.

The partnership of Ozzy Osbourne with Post Malone’s has been the “driving force” of the ‘Ordinary Man’, as it was during the recording process, that is, the Madman knew that Andrew Watts. “It all started when Kelly Osbourne, daughter of Ozzy osbourne) came up and asked me if I wanted to be a part of a song Post by Malone. I responded: “who the hell is the Post Malone?’. I went to the home of Andrew and he told me that it would be very, very quick. After that, he asked me if I wanted to make a new album. I said that would be fine, but at the time, I was not wanting to be at work in the studio for the next 6 months. But, quickly, you have made the disk,” he said of the album in the promotional materials.

He, as we all know, has gone through numerous health issues more recently. In addition to having been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and he had to hold off a show that would, in 2019, due to an injury caused by a fall while he was recovering from a case of pneumonia that was a result of changes in the agenda of the singer. Strangely enough, the Madman, he recorded new songs for their new location.