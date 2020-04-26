Released Under the X, you want to make a feat with the queen of pop, Lady Gaga

After being nominated in 5 Grammy awards in the edition of the 2020 strategy, and winning two of them, it seems that the young rapper, Lil On X, both having a different track in the uk. The singer, who broke – up, then, and only with the “Old Town Road”), has attracted the attention of the public thanks to their mega-productions, video-clips.

Last night, The proved that, just as we are, he is also a little monster! But it doesn’t stop there, for the artist, whether it’s a feat no one, no one less than Lady Gaga!

Recommended content: