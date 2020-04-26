Robert Downey Jr. it is seen holding a OnePlus 8 Pro

The american actor Robert Downey Jr. the most well-known most recently for his role of Tony Stark/Iron Man in the film adaptations of comic books, it can be revealed that part of the look of the smartphone, OnePlus 8 Pro….

A photo of the artist holding the instrument, was published by profile specializes in leaks, Slashleaks, and all of which points to the new top-of-the-line OnePlus. In the renderings as disclosed above, there is a component of the camera on the left side of the sensors, the key, just as you can see in the picture.

“The man in the Iron safe, the supposed new top-of-the-line OnePlus (Play/SlashLeaks)

The quality of the picture, it is possible that it may have been taken during an advertising campaign from a manufacturer. Downey, Jr. it is one of the ambassadors for the manufacturer, and she has appeared in commercials of the apparatus, in the previous generation. In other words, this may not be the leak itself, just a bit, quietly released by the company

It is expected that the launch of the OnePlus is 8, and the OnePlus ® 8 Pro happens up to the middle of April, in the year 2020. Stay in touch with the TecMundo for more on what’s new.