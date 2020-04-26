Rolling Stone·, Tom Holland stole the items from the set of Spider-Man and the Marvel universe don’t you know

The actor revealed which of the objects in the set to write-caught up with him and why the item was not able to take it to the house

Tom Holland revealed that that brought home some of the items in the set, write Spider-Manduring the period of the production of two feature-length films, super-hero Marvel comics. In an interview with the BBC Radio 1the actor said that he managed to take a few objects to be picked up by the production.

Holland it also shows that the items taken include the launch of the web in the uniform of the superhero, and the glasses left by the Tony Stark for For Peter Parker.. In addition, he said that the “theft” has never been discovered – until now – because there is to much of a replica of the accessories in the set.

“I’ve got a set of the launch of the web of the strip, Spider-Man Marvel doesn’t know it. But they know it now. I’ve got the glasses on in the Tony Stark. I have tried to bring in a uniform for a time, but it’s kind of hard to get out of the set, with the uniform of the Spider-Man.”

Directed by Jon Wattsthe third installment of the Spider-Man in the The Cinematographic universe of Marvel comics you still don’t have the plot revealed to him, but he is expected to arrive in theaters on July 16, 2021.

