Sandra Bullock will star the new film in the Series

Sandra Bullock, if it worked so well in its partnership with Netflix that will make you a new design of the giant streaming. After The Bird Box is for the Birds (2018), the actress will join the cast for a long time, still don’t have great information, but the information that you, according to Entertainment Weekly, you’ll be inspired in a mini-series that tells the story of a woman on the loose after serving a 15-year sentence for the murder of two police officers. There is no date set for his debut.

READ MORE

Netflix : Out with the premiere of the November

The Witcher :: Check out the new trailer for the highly anticipated series

Paramount pictures is going to produce a cinebiografia of the Bee Gees

Prior to Bullock’s, Angelina Jolie has been quoted for the part, but negotiations did not advance. Nora Fingscheidt – award-winning, the trophies, the Alfred Bauer and the Berliner Morgenpost for the The System Crasher at the Berlin film Festival to 2019 – will be the director in charge. Already, the script will be signed by Christopher McQuarrie, the academy award-winning Best Original Screenplay for The Usual Suspects (1995), which is known to lead to the most recent (and upcoming) films in the franchise Mission: Impossible. The production is handled by Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, at the same time It’s A Thing (2017).

In its latest foray into the world of video on-demandSandra Bullock stood out The Bird Box is for the Birds (2018). The work honored with the actress at the MTV Movie Awards, 2019 at the latest, in the category of Performance, the More Scared.

SPECIAL

5+1 : Sandra Bullock