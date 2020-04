Scarlett Johansson has been the queen of the red carpet in the latest edition of the Auction, which took place this week in London, in a ceremony that took place at the Royal Albert Hall, an event that had many of the stars of the seventh art, but also to the royals: Kate and William attended the ceremony.

But the red carpet was Scarlett’s 35-year-old, who starred while using creation that make a bold Versace, who left her at the sight of all the curves of the beautiful blonde.