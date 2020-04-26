Scarlett Johansson’s 10 facts for more stories about the actress

For the first time Scarlett Johansson it was nominated for two categories in the academy awards, but the fact is that, the actress debuted on the big screen sooner than you think. The eternal, Black Widow, the Marvel comics, he is in charge not only of the more than 40 films in mind, but also a number of unusual facts in the course of their professional careers – and personal lives. The tests of the cast, rejected, recorded, of a marriage that almost no one remembers, and a whole lot more! He was curious? So, come on get up-to-the Purebreak!

1. Scarlett was previously married to Ryan Reynolds

Prior to being married Blake Livelythe Serena from “Gossip Girl”, Ryan Reynoldswho plays Deadpool in the Marvel comics, he was married to Scarlett Johansson in the period between 2008 and 2011.

Is it a fact that no-one remembers it!

2. He began his film career at the age of ten

Very young, isn’t he?! His film debut was in the comedyThe guardian Angel“in 1994, by the side of the Bruce After and Elijah Wood.

3. He has already recorded two albums

Yes, she also sings! In 2008, Scarlett, launched the “Anywhere I Lay My Head“with cover versions of Tom Waits, and the next year, “The Break-Up“with Pete yorn mobile.

4. He tried on the role of the twins in the film, “Operation Cupid” (1997), but lost out to Lindsay Lohan

You can imagine how your childhood would have been different if Lindsay Lohan does not protagonizasse “Operation Cupid,” but rather, Scarlett Johansson?!

5. He served in the “Forgotten of Me: 3”

Those who remember her at a very young age in the role of The Molly Pruittthe older sister of the main character, Alex Pruitt (Alex D. Linz)?!

6. The role of the Black Widow was meant for Emily Blunt

Scarlett was the second choice to play the superheroine. After all of this success could not have chosen better, right?!

7. Scarlett knows about Chris Evans ever since I was a teenager. The two had already worked together on two movies before we get back in touch with Marvel

The first time we worked together was on “The Maximum Score“(2004). In 2007, the two made a couple apaixonadíssimo in “Diary of a Nanny“.

8. Have you participated in an auction in which the prize was a dinner for her, and for a pre-premiere of the movie “He’s just Not that into You”… but it’s for a good cause!

The winner of the auction, has offered 20 thousand pounds for exclusive rights. The money has been donated to the NGO, Oxfan America, Scarlett was a representative.

9. Has a twin brother named Hunter Johansson

In addition to the father, has three brothers and sisters.

10. He has two phobias: cockroaches and birds

In the us, isn’t he?!