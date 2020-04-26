Selena Gomez buys a new house in California for us$ 25.4 million Home She

+



In the wake of the release of his latest album, “Rare”, and all of the new songs, the lead singer Selena Gomez, decided to invest in a house. According to the magazine Andthe singer has bought a home for$ 4.9 million us dollars (equivalent to approximately R$ 25,45 million). The house has six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, two kitchens, indoor and outdoor kitchen. The property also has a swimming pool, yoga studio, a movie, a massage room and, of course, is a hall of music for a singer to work with. Gomez has another house in California, which is their primary residence.

The property has been built up by the singer Tom Petty in 1989, after a fire destroyed the original house on the land. To the extent that it has been sold to a new owner, the house has been extended over the years and now has approximately 1068 m2. In terms of security, the property is well equipped with secret passages and rooms in the movie.

On the inside of the house, and the decor is clean and white tones predominate. The bricks, the white part of the decoration of the kitchen, and the ceiling is wood with exposed beams it also helps to bring personality to your home. Bright colors are no longer present in the environment, more private, such as in the music studio.

Selena Gomez buys a new house in California for us$ 25.4 million (Photo: Handout)

