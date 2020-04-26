Selena Gomez debuts a video of a performance of the song “Dance Again”. Check it out!

Selena Gomez premiered today (the 26th), with a video of a performance of the song “Dance Again” song on their latest album, “Rare”.

According to the publication, in the official channel of the singer on YouTube, and some of the profits raised from the merchandise range will be donated to the foundation, MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund” in the fight to prevent and combat the coronavirus, and also to reduce the damage caused by the pandemic.

Source: the firefly.com.br