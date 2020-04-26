Shangela can be in the brand new music video from Lady Gaga

Shangela
credit: Samir Hussein

Ever since the song “Stupid Love” by Lady Gaga has leaked to the web, fans of the singer will not have had the peace of mind. To date, there is no official information on if the track will actually be on the new album, Her music, or not. But, the weekly rumor will arise, and they do that in the community, you’ll go mad.

After an alleged image of the music video for “Stupid Love” (to be posted on a fan site for the winners of the academy awards, a number of theories that the first single will be released on the last valentine’s Day as it gained strength, but straight out denial.

Giving it even more gas to the theories of the little monsters, the drag queen Shangela, who has played three times for the reality tv show “RuPaul”s Drag Race,” and he also made a special appearance in “A Star is Born” next to Lady Gaga, it’s given us the understanding of what is involved in the production process.

Shangela retuitou a blog post in which she said that she was part of the music video, gavado at the beginning of the month. Check it out:

And so it is that Lady Gaga and Shangela, one of the drag queens, the most famous in the world, will be working together again?

