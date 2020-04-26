Shangela can be in the brand new music video from Lady Gaga

Ever since the song “Stupid Love” by Lady Gaga has leaked to the web, fans of the singer will not have had the peace of mind. To date, there is no official information on if the track will actually be on the new album, Her music, or not. But, the weekly rumor will arise, and they do that in the community, you’ll go mad.

After an alleged image of the music video for “Stupid Love” (to be posted on a fan site for the winners of the academy awards, a number of theories that the first single will be released on the last valentine’s Day as it gained strength, but straight out denial.

Recommended content: