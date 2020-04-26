Sneak preview of the soundtrack, with Halsey, Lauren Jauregui, and the other singers and is published by Warner bros., listen

The movie and the songs in the new production at the DC’s come to the public, on the 7th day of February,

The long-awaited film The birds-of-Prey it hits theaters on February 6th, and on Thursday (the 16th) on the Atlantic Records label has released a teaser video for the soundtrack of the long. Alternate scenes from the film, which stars Margot Robbbie, the preview gives you a other than that we will be able to listen to the soundtrack of the production.

Music Boss Bitchthe singer Doja Cat, and Experiment on Methe Halsey can be heard first hand in a previous put up in the air.

Here’s the trailer from the soundtrack, below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QGmt6jx3i7E

Part of the soundtrack of the new movie from DC will be released along with the movie, on the 7th day of February, in the United States. All in all, the fifteen tracks that make up the disc.

Check out the full list:

1. Boss Bitch – Doja Cat

2. So Thick (feat. Baby-Goth) – WHIPPED CREAM

3. Diamonds – Megan Thee Stallion & Normani

4. Sway With Me – Saweetie & GALXARA

5. Joke”s On You ” – Charlotte Lawrence

6. Smile – Maisie Peters

7. The Lonely Gun – CYN

8. Experiment on Me, Halsey,

9. Danger – Jucee Froot

10. The Bad Memory) – K. Flay

11. Feeling Good – Getting Tukker

12. The Invisible Chains ” – Lauren Jauregui

13. “It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World – the Black Canary

14. “I’m Gonna Love You Just A Little More Baby – Summer-Walker

15. Hit Me With Your Best Shot ” – Adona

