Superman-Henry Cavill comes up with a black costume and a beard, on a spectacular image. check it out

The desire of many fans is that the release of Henry Cavill back for more of the stories, especially in this series, praised by users.





In many interviews, the actor has said that it wants to return to. However, the DC still do not know about the possibility.

The final appearance of the actor was in Justice League of america (2017). At this time, the star is dedicated to the series, The Witcher, the Series. The production record for the 2nd season.

See also: