Tag: Kylie Jenner produces the alcohol in the gel, to the hospital of the university of California – GQ

Tag: Kylie Jenner produces the alcohol in the gel, for use in hospitals in California (Photo: Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner has joined the group beauty Responsible for for the production of ethanol in the gel, in order to assist hospitals in California is in the midst of a pandemic of a new coronavirus. The company is the largest holding in the Case with Cosmetics and Has Skin.

The products will be given to the health workers who are working in the front line against the coronavirus. Each bottle will display the following message: “Dedicated to the first responders who are working to support our communities.”

Last week, Jenner announced the suspension of the activities of their brands, for the account of the progress of the Covid-19, as well as a donation of$ 1 million for the purchase of supplies and equipment for health care.

