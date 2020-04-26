The all-new teaser trailer for Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson, is the face-of the

AAAA! Have you ever noticed that the Disney he likes to play with our hearts, isn’t he? Just less than three months before the debut of the The Black Widowthe Marvel has released yet another teaser trailer showing that it is Natasha, the main character played by Scarlett Johansson, won’t come into play: the cat will have to fight it (a lot!) for their survival.

Apparently, in the movie, the super-heroine will have to face the one hand, terrible of the profession, and in the midst of all the drama, you will find that there is a conspiracy of gigantic it has a lot to do with his past, and because of this, you need to get away from the harassment that seems to have no end.

It is worth noting that in the film will take place between the threads of the Captain America: Civil War and The Avengers: Infinite Warand it promises to bring the lead back to Budapest to meet up with people with whom they have trained in the past, including his younger sister, Yelena.

The cast is made up of David Harbour, Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz the film, which debuts April 30 and will mark the beginning of phase 4 of the Cinematographic Universe of Marvel (MCU), is driven by the Cate Shortland. Any chance of it not being that great?



