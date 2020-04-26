The brave decision of Angelina Jolie to save his life

The shocking revelation was that she priorizasse your health in the first place, making a sacrifice that was unthinkable for a woman who is constantly being charged to be the standard of beauty.

“When I found out that this was my reality, I decided to be proactive and minimize the risk as much as I could. I have made the decision to do a double mastectomy is a preventive,” said the actress in an interview.

With that, she removed both breasts as a precaution, reducing your chances of getting cancer to 5%.

At the same time, Angelina Jolie has highlighted that the choice is not made her less feminine. On the contrary, the choice to remove my breasts are only shown for the courage and strength of will in the show.

“I feel empowered because I made a choice to be so strong, that in no way diminishes my femininity. I don’t feel less of a woman,” the actress said.

See also: