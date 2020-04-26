The brave decision of Angelina Jolie to save his life

Angelina Jolie is one of the actress’s most celebrated Hollywood films, both because of her talent and her beauty.
Considered to be one of the most beautiful women and sexy in the world, Angelina Jolie has gone through is a difficult choice to make at the beginning of 2013.
After finding out that he had a good chance of getting cancer in the future, the actress has decided to take definitive action to save your health. In 2013, Angelina Jolie has been discovered by means of tests, that I had the chance to 87% of getting breast cancer. Angelina Jolie struggles with the children in quarantine.
The shocking revelation was that she priorizasse your health in the first place, making a sacrifice that was unthinkable for a woman who is constantly being charged to be the standard of beauty. “When I found out that this was my reality, I decided to be proactive and minimize the risk as much as I could. I have made the decision to do a double mastectomy is a preventive,” said the actress in an interview. With that, she removed both breasts as a precaution, reducing your chances of getting cancer to 5%. At the same time, Angelina Jolie has highlighted that the choice is not made her less feminine. On the contrary, the choice to remove my breasts are only shown for the courage and strength of will in the show. “I feel empowered because I made a choice to be so strong, that in no way diminishes my femininity. I don’t feel less of a woman,” the actress said. See those children Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt go to the quarantine
Now recovered and is stronger than ever, and Angelina Jolie has to be one of the stars of The Eternals, the new film from the Marvel universe. The Timeless hits theaters in February 2021.
