The Coach launches a campaign of handbags and vintage, with Jennifer Lopez

The classic leather goods label Coach is to combine timeless design with the style of the american since 1941, the date of the founding of the family business. Six of the craftsmen have started production of parts out of a loft in Manhattan, New York city. After a 79-year tradition, and reputation, and, of course, many of the collections in the archives of the label were used to construct a new line to commemorate. Named as Coach to the Original II, with the bag with the essence of vintage went through restoration for returning to the shelves of the leading stores of the world.

The collection was presented in the center of the store, model, and Coach in the Matteson Avenue, in New York city for the trendy Fashion Week in New York city, in September of 2019 at the latest. There are 45 models and they were displayed in a neutral colour scheme and an attractive price. In addition to the a pop-up storethe parade of the season in the spring of the year 2020 is also displayed on the line vintagewith the heritage of the brand.

“I used them as inspiration in other people’s collections, but this is the first time that we did it with so much faith,” said the creative director of the Stuart Vevers, in an interview with the portal WWD.

The most classic of the 1960’s and 1970’s and served as the basis for guiding the collection, such as the Duffle, The Courier, and The Dinky. The bag they were reused.

Parts vintage the file you have won a cleaning and restoration by artisans of the house. Others have gone through the process of remixin which exclusive designs have been developed by the combination of two or more pieces of the old ones. Already a shot it was a joke of a stylist to give a new meaning to a few of the tote.

In the stores the selected customers will have the ability to customize the bag of the entire collection. You simply have to select one or more of the patch and pins available in-store and choose the ideal site for the application of finishes to the designer.

The Coach has launched a new campaign last Tuesday (04/02), with the Original theme they go their own Way.

The material was creative director of a Santiago Sierra, and Soler. The video was recorded at the birthplace of the Coach), New York city, and have a sense of the creative vision of Stuart Vevers on the roots of the company.

In order to translate the context of authenticity, individuality, and expression, and the label has picked a team of stars. In addition to Jennifer Lopez, and names such as Paloma Elsesser, Megan Thee Stallion, Matthew, Mazuer, Michael B. Jordan, and during the battle they are in on the action.

The celebs they are also part of the history of the brand, and in each video they appear, responding to the questions, including the one that is guided by the theme of the collection: “what makes you unique?”.

