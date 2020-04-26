The daughter of Brad Pitt, and wants to spend their confinement is enforced by coronaviruses with that of the parent

Share Tweet Share Share E-mail



In SÃO PAULO, SP, brazil (FOLHAPRESS) – Shilloh, 13, is the first biological daughter of Brad Pitt, 56, and Angelina Jolie, 44, had asked to stay with their father during the lock-down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The reason for this would be that the child feels protected by the hand of the actor, and, like his brothers, he loves the calm behavior for him.

At the time, and they find that the father’s influence is really soothing. The Pitt feels more than happy to see their child at any time, but it is clear that this is going to be a judgment of the Diamond, “ said a source to the tabloid the Star.

The source also said that Shiloh sees the father as a place of refuge, when “times get hard” in her mother’s house. The source said that the children of the couple, the actors have all the fun with the more handsome, even if he makes it to study at home, and copper, that may help you with household chores. He meets up with them at all, which makes it all the fun things to do.

“It’s clear that they love each other and respect for the mother, but now feel a lot more comfortable in the relaxed atmosphere of his father’s house,” added the insider. In addition to this, Maddox, 18, who is studying in South Korea, then came back to the US because of the pandemic, with the first half cancelled out at the university. According to the Mirror, the young woman is with his mother and brothers, Pax, 16, And Zahara, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11, and Shiloh.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, in the month of November, Jolie has stated that he would like to live outside of the United States, but it does not do it for a break in the custody of the children with the Interview. “I would love to live abroad, and I will do it as soon as my children are 18 years of age. At the moment, I’ve got to get to where their father chooses to reside in”.















