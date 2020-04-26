The daughters of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt go for the big drama

Jolie said, “I watched you when you face them with courage. All of us know at that time that no one else can help, and that’s all we can do is to close your eyes and breathe. If only we could take the next step or to breathe through the pain, then we have entered into and we do it.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have decided to separate, in rio in 2016, and is currently fighting in court for custody of the children.

With the whole of society is involved at a difficult time in quarantine, the children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been doing their utmost to comply with the terms of the trust.

According to Hollywood Life, the health and safety of the six children is a top priority of the actors involved. However, they are in keeping with the terms of the custody with the children, visiting in a later Interview.

“Brad and Angelina are taking it seriously and following all the recommendations to make sure that they are protected,” said a source to the tabloid.

See also: