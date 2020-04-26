The details for the home for Angelina Jolie, in Los Angeles, california, has been valued at US $ 25 million

Located in the Laughlin Park in the Los Angeles area and is a property of 2.1 acres with views of the city and the sea, is the home of THE $ 25 million, Angelina Jolie’s, was built in 1913 and was bought by the actress in 2019.

The house sings along with the six bedrooms, a large entrance hall. The decor is spot-on. The wood floors cover the entire property in and give you a classic style.

The rooms and bathrooms are beautifully decorated in the Art Deco style of the original property. On the outside there is a large patio leading to a huge landscaped garden. There is also a private swimming pool area.

Check out these photos: