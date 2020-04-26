The Eternal – Salma Hayek praises Angelina Jolie

Salma Hayek showed very happy to be a part of the The Eternal. In a recent interview with Total Film, the actress talked a little more about Ajak, her character in the new movie Marvel comicswho will be the leader of a team made up of people unusual:

“At the age of 53, I can finally be a super-hero. I interpret Ajak. who is the leader of the super heroes, and all of them are the people that you have never imagined. Except for Angelina [Jolie].”

In addition to the praise that his co-worker Angelina Jolie, you will be presented with Thena, Hayek has revealed that the film is of a different design from the other movie as a hero:

“Angelina you were born to be a super hero! The rest of us, we are like the misfits and all the heroes and I am their leader. It sounds really appropriate. Like, ‘Yeah, why not? Let’s do this!’. It made me feel like perhaps they are doing something about it in a different way’, and you’re not.”

In the end, Salma Hayek, praised the work of the director Chloé Zhaothe one who knew you before you enter into The Eternal

“The director is awesome. Have you seen his first film? Rt is the Target? I was impacted. What encouraged me the most was the head. It’s just amazing.”

Due to the coronavirus, the film has had its debut postponed to February 12, 2021.

