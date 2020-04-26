The evolution of beauty, Margot Robbie to harley quinn in Birds of Prey – the Magazine Marie-Claire

Margot Robbie it’s a pretty face, you can’t deny it. Just look at a picture of any of it. But it’s a lot more to it than just the traits of a Barbie doll (who, in addition, it will be seen that she is in a movie that is already announced).
With two academy award nominations in the curriculum for the “Me Decades” in 2018 and “The story” by 2020, and 18 awards in a variety of the house, it is one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood.
It is currently showing in cinemas in brazil “The Story” and also Birds of Prey: harley quinn and Emancipation ” Fantabulosa”that debut to the world on Thursday (6). It brings to life the Harley quinnthe anti-heroine who was dating the Joker (Jared Leto) in the “Squad Suicide”.
Yes, the dating, has in the past. Because it is in “Raptor”, harley quinn is unmarried, and meets up with a gang of women in order to survive in the violent Gotham City.
But Margot Robbie has won the spotlight for more than 10 years ago, when he began to interpret it as Donna Freedman in the hit australian “Neighbours”. Margot is australian and started his career there as well.
It was the success of the series, which soared to higher flights in the United States, she won the role of Laura Cameron in Pan Am. In the TV series, I talked about the time that flying was a lot more glamorous than it is today, and the call-up notice he played the role of a flight attendant.
The show was a flop and didn’t in the first season, but Margot Robbie has fallen in the favor of the world.
In “The Wolf of Wall Street,” it is for the couple, Leonardo DiCaprio, and the work has earned him several awards for best actress revelation.
Margot pointed out that it is an american actress, very versatile, working as part of the making of drama, comedy, adventure, and even the movies of that time – “Two Queens,” she sang to queen Elizabeth I.
Throughout the year, Margot Robbie has changed his look a few times because of his character or of his own accord.
She had blonde hair, brown hair, and red hair, and it was slowly evolving, her style of beauty, ranging from the girl at the beach-australian to the star’s sophisticated, she’s not afraid to be daring.
She is now working in partnership with the make-up artist Pati DuBroff, a professional, well-respected in Hollywood and has a contract with Chanel. For this reason, many of the products used on the star today is the fashion of the French language.
Pati has created a “signature look” for Margot Robbie – the guy’s healthy and making the most of the eyes in the show. On Instagram, the make-up artist, gave the details of how to make the beauty of the artist for harley quinn.
Some of the tips, from the Courtyard to take a make-up similar to that of a call-up notice (and the suggestions for the product The Beauty Of Everything):
1. She doesn’t look like blush-pink color, which looks for a star. The tip here is to use a blush or cream immediately after you have applied your base, and then, after you do the make-up all over, giving it a touch of blush in powder form – – – only a little bit of it, as if it were a tale that is told,” says Pati.
How to use: Blush Sticks, Vult
2. In his eyes, shadow, cream, and powder eyeshadow on top of it. It makes the powder eyeshadow is more vivid, and the make-up as a whole last longer. Oh, she is a representative of a point of light in the inner corner of the eye. To separate a drop shadow clarinha to do so.
How to use: the Shadow Caviar Stick Eye Colour (Moonlight), Laura Mercier
3. A pencil-eye pink-collar in the water line, the bottom makes the eyes look bigger. You can test it.
How to use: for Long-Lasting Eyeliner Pencil, The Balm
4. Of mascara sparingly, making the clouds appear more prominent, and it leaves the most smooth.
How to use: Mask the Extent of her Lashes, the one Who Said, Berenice?
5. On your lips, nude lipstick or pink.
How to use: Lip gloss, Vice Metailzado Edition of the Naked House (Devilish), and the Urban Decay
