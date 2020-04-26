The evolution of beauty, Margot Robbie to harley quinn in Birds of Prey – the Magazine Marie-Claire

+



Margot Robbie it’s a pretty face, you can’t deny it. Just look at a picture of any of it. But it’s a lot more to it than just the traits of a Barbie doll (who, in addition, it will be seen that she is in a movie that is already announced).

With two academy award nominations in the curriculum for the “Me Decades” in 2018 and “The story” by 2020, and 18 awards in a variety of the house, it is one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood.

Margot Robbie who has experienced the beauty of the past 20 years. (Photo by Cameron Spencer / Jon Kopaloff / Jeff Spicer / Getty Images)

It is currently showing in cinemas in brazil “The Story” and also Birds of Prey: harley quinn and Emancipation ” Fantabulosa”that debut to the world on Thursday (6). It brings to life the Harley quinnthe anti-heroine who was dating the Joker (Jared Leto) in the “Squad Suicide”.

Yes, the dating, has in the past. Because it is in “Raptor”, harley quinn is unmarried, and meets up with a gang of women in order to survive in the violent Gotham City.

find out more

But Margot Robbie has won the spotlight for more than 10 years ago, when he began to interpret it as Donna Freedman in the hit australian “Neighbours”. Margot is australian and started his career there as well.

Margot Robbie, in 2009, at the age of 19, when he was a star in Australia (Photo by Cameron Spencer / Getty Images)

It was the success of the series, which soared to higher flights in the United States, she won the role of Laura Cameron in Pan Am. In the TV series, I talked about the time that flying was a lot more glamorous than it is today, and the call-up notice he played the role of a flight attendant.

Margot Robbie in “Pan Am” at the side of the Christina Ricci – (Photo by: Patrick Harbron / Getty Images)

The show was a flop and didn’t in the first season, but Margot Robbie has fallen in the favor of the world.

Margot Robbie in 2011, she had already won over Hollywood (Photo: Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images)

In “The Wolf of Wall Street,” it is for the couple, Leonardo DiCaprio, and the work has earned him several awards for best actress revelation.

Margot Robbie in January of 2014 (Picture: Anthony Harvey / Getty Images)

Margot pointed out that it is an american actress, very versatile, working as part of the making of drama, comedy, adventure, and even the movies of that time – “Two Queens,” she sang to queen Elizabeth I.

The loiríssima Margot Robbie became a brunette for 2014-for the role of Ann in the movie “The Last of the Land’ (Photo by Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images)

Throughout the year, Margot Robbie has changed his look a few times because of his character or of his own accord.

find out more

Margot Robbie’s hair, slightly reddish in tone, referred to as “Strawberry Blonde” (Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty Images)

She had blonde hair, brown hair, and red hair, and it was slowly evolving, her style of beauty, ranging from the girl at the beach-australian to the star’s sophisticated, she’s not afraid to be daring.

She loves to be of little risk-taking on the look, like the shade of yellow, so in the middle of a make-up classic ” (Photo by John Phillips / Getty Images)

She is now working in partnership with the make-up artist Pati DuBroff, a professional, well-respected in Hollywood and has a contract with Chanel. For this reason, many of the products used on the star today is the fashion of the French language.

At the premiere of “Birds of Prey”, with Margot Robbie wore a shade of glitter green and lemon (Photo: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images)

Pati has created a “signature look” for Margot Robbie – the guy’s healthy and making the most of the eyes in the show. On Instagram, the make-up artist, gave the details of how to make the beauty of the artist for harley quinn.

Some of the tips, from the Courtyard to take a make-up similar to that of a call-up notice (and the suggestions for the product The Beauty Of Everything):

1. She doesn’t look like blush-pink color, which looks for a star. The tip here is to use a blush or cream immediately after you have applied your base, and then, after you do the make-up all over, giving it a touch of blush in powder form – – – only a little bit of it, as if it were a tale that is told,” says Pati.

How to use: Blush Sticks, Vult

Margot Robbie (Picture: Anthony Harvey / Getty Images)

2. In his eyes, shadow, cream, and powder eyeshadow on top of it. It makes the powder eyeshadow is more vivid, and the make-up as a whole last longer. Oh, she is a representative of a point of light in the inner corner of the eye. To separate a drop shadow clarinha to do so.

How to use: the Shadow Caviar Stick Eye Colour (Moonlight), Laura Mercier

3. A pencil-eye pink-collar in the water line, the bottom makes the eyes look bigger. You can test it.

How to use: for Long-Lasting Eyeliner Pencil, The Balm

Margot Robbie (Photo By: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images)

4. Of mascara sparingly, making the clouds appear more prominent, and it leaves the most smooth.

How to use: Mask the Extent of her Lashes, the one Who Said, Berenice?

5. On your lips, nude lipstick or pink.

How to use: Lip gloss, Vice Metailzado Edition of the Naked House (Devilish), and the Urban Decay

find out more

You’ve tapped into the Beauty of Everything today? Every day has a new rating of the product in the most diverse platform in the beauty of the country.